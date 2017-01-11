South Africa: Boucher Praises Ngidi's Proteas Selection

Titans coach Mark Boucher has heaped praise on the selection of young fast bowler Lungi Ngidi into the Proteas T20 squad.

The former 146-Test Proteas wicketkeeper likened Ngidi to current Proteas speedster, Kagiso Rabada.

With the appointment of Farhaan Behardien as captain, Boucher was delighted that his Titans players are doing well.

However, Boucher cautioned fans as Ngidi is still not the finished product, but lauded his potential and attitude.

"Lungi Ngidi is a great kid. He is very open-minded. He has height, pace, skill and a great attitude. He has all the attributes to be one of the stars of the future of South Africa," said Boucher.

"He is not the complete package yet.

"Lungi is somebody like a Kagiso Rabada. He can bowl a bouncer and a yorker at 140km/h, or deliver different variations and he has already been part of two successive T20-title hunts for the Titans."

South Africa are set to play three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka in the coming weeks, with a host of new caps making an appearance.

Proteas T20 squad:

Farhaan Behardien (Titans, captain), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heino Kuhn (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

Source: Sport24