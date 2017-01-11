11 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Parliament Began Voting for Its New Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

The newly inaugurated Somalia's federal MPs have on Wednesday began voting for the speaker of the 10th parliament in Mogadishu under tight security.

The caretaker speaker Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, Abdirashid Mohamed Hidig, Abdifitah Gesey and Idris Abdi Dakhtar are competing for the leadership of the parliament.

The parliament is set to elect a president after the speaker's polls before the end of January.

The incumbent president Hassan Sheikh Mohamed is seeking for re-election, facing several heavyweight presidential candidates, including former TFG president Sharif SHeikh Ahmed.

Somalia

Continent to Face Intense Political Contests in 2017

Electoral commissions, the battle for the control of social media, and a hesitant international community could define… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.