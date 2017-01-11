Somalia: Somali Parliament Began Voting for Its New Speaker

The newly inaugurated Somalia's federal MPs have on Wednesday began voting for the speaker of the 10th parliament in Mogadishu under tight security.

The caretaker speaker Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, Abdirashid Mohamed Hidig, Abdifitah Gesey and Idris Abdi Dakhtar are competing for the leadership of the parliament.

The parliament is set to elect a president after the speaker's polls before the end of January.

The incumbent president Hassan Sheikh Mohamed is seeking for re-election, facing several heavyweight presidential candidates, including former TFG president Sharif SHeikh Ahmed.