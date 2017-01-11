11 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Anglican Priest, 65, Threatens to Axe Wife, 38, for Denying Him Sex

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
(File photo).

A Zimbabwean Anglican priest, 65, threatened to axe his wife after he accused her of denying him his conjugal rights and of being "disrespectful", a report said on Wednesday.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, this came to light when Father Climax Dewa appeared in court on Tuesday in Bulawayo for violating a peace order not to physically and verbally abuse his wife, Doris Dewa, 38.

Doris had applied for a peace order against her husband last year, as she accused him of physically, emotionally and psychologically abusing her. The order was granted to in April.

Father Dewa told the court during his appearance that his wife was a "gold digger". He also claimed that she was "disrespectful", adding that she also denied him his conjugal rights.

"She is disrespectful and has become the man in my house. She no longer treats me as her husband as the case before," Dewa was quoted as saying.

The magistrate advised the couple to seek counselling.

In 2015, a pregnant woman reportedly stunned the court after she begged the magistrate to dissolve her marriage with her pastor husband, claiming that sex with him was "too much to bear".

Susan Mumpande, 32 at the time, said her marriage was not working because of her husband's "bedroom tactics", iHarare reported.

Zimbabwe

With Water Short, Farmers Turn to Capturing Rain

"With this past drought, water was very scarce and we have realised that every drop counts," says one traditional leader Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.