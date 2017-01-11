Mangochi Police is keeping in custody two men after being found selling medical drugs without a license.

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency on Monday, Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Amina Tepani Daudi, said the two; Juma Adamand and Tenson Mulonda, 69, were arrested on Sunday after being tipped that they were illegally selling medical drugs at Ntafu Trading Centre.

"On January 08, 2017 about 1400hrs, the Police were tipped that the suspects were selling medical drugs at Ntafu Trading Centre. Following the tip, officers rushed to the scene and found the suspects selling assorted medical drugs in their shops," explained Daudi.

The PRO said the drugs, valued at K150, 000, include; 1 bottle of Praziquanted 600mg 1000 tablets, 2045 tablets Abendazole, 1000 tablets Aspirin, 11 syringes, 335 capsules of Doxycline, 195 capsules of lndocid, 58 capsules of Amoxycline, 9 packets of Cotrim, 29 capsules of ethromycin, 115 capsules of Chrolophenical, 2 tubes of cotrileb ointment, 104 tablets of lron, 43 capsules of Penibritan, 60 tablets of Panado, 69 tablets of Bacterim and 1 cartoon of condoms among others.

She said the two will appear in court to answer the charge of being found in possession of Medical drugs without a medical license which is contrary to section 45 as read with section 65 of the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board.

Both suspects hail from Mchiza Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in Mangochi.