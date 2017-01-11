South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Signs Ten Bills Into Law

press release

President Jacob Zuma has today, 11 January 2016, signed the following ten Bills into law.

Taxation Laws Amendment Act

The main purpose of the Bill is to amend certain provisions of various Acts related to the Taxations Laws Amendment Act including, amongst others, Transfer Duty Act, 1949; Estate Duty Act, 1955; Customs and Excise Act, 1964; Value-Added Tax Act, 1991; Skills Development Levies Act, 1999, Unemployment Contributions Act, 2002; Securities Transfer Tax Act, 2007; Mineral and Petroleum Resources Royalty Act, 2008; Employment Tax Incentive Act, 2013 as well as Taxation Laws Amendment Acts, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The Bill seeks to amend these laws in order to bring them in line with the new Taxation Laws Amendment Act.

Finance Act, 2016

The Finance Act, 2016 (Act No.7 of 2016) seeks to provide provisions for the approval of unauthorised expenditure, recovery of unauthorised expenditure and provide for matters connected therewith.

Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws (Administration) Act, 2016

The Act aims to provide for administrative matters in respect of additional relief under the voluntary disclosure programme and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Act, 2016

The Act aims to fix the rates of normal tax; to amend the Transfer Duty Act, 1949, so as to amend the rates of transfer duty and monetary threshold; to amend the Income Tax Act, 1962, so to amend rates of tax and monetary amounts as well as to amend Customs and Excise Act, 1964, so as to amend rates of duty in Schedule 1 to that Act.

The Act further seeks to provide for additional relief under the voluntary disclosure programme and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Tax Administration Laws Amendment Act, 2016

The main purpose of the Bill is to amend Income Tax Act, 1962, to provide for delegation of power to disclose certain information and to remove an obligation to submit a return for a dividend derived from a tax free investment, amongst others.

The Bill further seeks to amend Customs and Excise Act, 1964, so as to narrow the scope of provisions relating to Special Economic Zones and to align terminology with terminology used in the Special Economic Zones Act, 2014.

The Bill also seeks to amend certain provisions of Value-Added Tax Act, 1991; Mineral and Petroleum Resources Royalty (Administration) Act, 2008 as well as Tax Administration Act, 2011.

Adjustments Appropriation Act, 2016

The Bill seeks to effect adjustments to the appropriation of money from the National Revenue Fund for the requirements if the State in respect of the 2016/17 financial year and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

Unemployment Insurance Amendment Act, 2016

The main purpose of the Bill is to amend the Unemployment Insurance Act, 2001, so as to provide for the extension of the unemployment insurance benefits to learners who are undergoing learnership training and civil servants and also, amongst other things, to adjust the accrual rate of contributor's entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits and to provide for the process of application for maternity benefits.

The Bill further seek to empower the Unemployment Insurance Board to provide its constitution for the functions of regional appeals committees and to amend Scheduled 2 to the Unemployment Insurance Act, 2001, so as to provide for adjustment of the Income Replacement Rate and to provide matters connected therewith.

Children's Amendment Act, 2016

The Bill seek to amend the Children's Act, 2005, so as to insert certain definitions and to provide, amongst other things, that a person convicted of certain offences be deemed unsuitable to work with children and to afford a child offender an opportunity to make representations as to why a finding of unsuitability to work with children should not be made.

Children's Second Amendment Act, 2016

The Bill seek to amend the Children's Act, 2005, so as to insert certain definitions and to provide, amongst other things, that the removal of a child temporary safe care without a court order be placed before the children's court for review before the expiry date of the next court day.

The Bill further seek to provide that an application for a child to remain in alternative care beyond the age of 18 years, must be submitted before end if the year in which the relevant child reaches the age of 18 years and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Performing Animals Protection Amendment Act, 2016

The Bill seek to amend the Performing Animals Protection Act, 1935 and to provide for a procedure for the application for a license to exhibit and train performing animals or use of animals for safeguarding as well as to provide for the issuance of license and for an appeals process and to provide for matters connected therewith.

President Zuma is confident that these new amended laws will enhance government service delivery programmes and also improve the good work that has been done by departments and institutions who are custodians of these laws.

Issued by: The Presidency