South Africa: Bicycles for KZN Learners

Mfolozi — Learners from Ntongande High School, who used to travel more than 15km per day in order to get to school, will no longer have to do so this academic year.

This morning, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi handed over 10 bicycles to learners, who sweat and suffer to get education by travelling long distances to the school situated in the deep rural area of Mfolozi, in KwaZulu-Natal, as part of her Back to School Campaign.

"Our view is that the bicycles will lead to increased academic performance at the school and we also hope that it will lower the rate of absenteeism. The bicycles are intended to assist destitute students, who are in a desperate situation to get education and we are doing this because we are a caring government.

"We are a government that cares... .we are here to encourage the youth to realise that education is key to many positive opportunities in life," she said.

Minister Muthambi is also of the view that the bicycles would also serve the purpose of promoting cycling amongst the previously disadvantaged communities as certain sporting codes, like wrestling, cycling and rugby, were regarded to be played mainly by the white community.

The Minister also engaged the school's management to identify critical needs for speedy intervention. She will also use the campaign for the promotion of the right to educate children and the role of parents in providing support as well as strengthening the education system.

"We want to thank MTN Foundation for the donations of 10 bicycles, Compujector, school shoes for learners as well as back packs for educators," she said.

On Thursday, the Minister will be in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, where she will hand over multi-media centres to six schools in the Ehlanzeni District.