South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi - 2017 Back to School Campaign At Umfolozi Ntongande Secondary School

Speech Delivered by the Minister of Communications, Ms Faith Muthambi, during the Back to School campaign at Umfolozi Ntongande Secondary School at Kwambonani Uthungulu District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Province

Good Morning!

Sanibonani!

I feel highly honoured to be amongst you today. I hope you enjoyed your Christmas and New Year celebrations.

We should consider it a Blessing to find ourselves into the New Year, 2017. Celebrations have indeed ended and it is time that we look forward to this year and prepare for the future of our children.

Programme Director

I know that Umfolozi is one of the poorest Municipalities in the KwaZulu-Natal Province with more than 90% of the population dependent on subsistence farming. Government is doing its best to help the local population realise their dreams of a prosperous community.

Most of the residents are still young and we have to strengthen sustainable development within this municipality so that the youth can be empowered to uplift their communities and provide for their families.

As I look around, I see the Ibutho Coal Mine whose objectives are amongst others, Socio-Economic Transformation and Sustainable Community Development. These objectives should challenge the locals to empower themselves with education and skills so that they are also employable.

The objectives support Government's long term vision for economic growth as there are prospects for community ownership through community trust, job opportunities community and skills development.

Programme Director

Ladies and Gentlemen, that is the reason we are here today to encourage our learners to know that Government cares. People of Umfolozi, you can own the path to the future if you encourage your children to commit themselves to formal education.

I am here to announce that the MTN Foundation, in partnership with Government, have donated 10 bicycles and as a way of encouraging the youth to realise that Education is the Key to many positive opportunities in life. Please cycle your way to a better life.

What you can do today can improve all your tomorrows (Ralph Marston). And Arthur Ashe puts it more humbly when he says "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.

The bicycles, Compujector and school shoes for learners as well as back Packs for the Educators should rekindle the passion for knowledge. You are Special, Valuable and precious and you do have a part to play in developing Umfolozi.

Let's look forward to a brighter future. I wish you all the best in your studies!

I thank you.

Ngiyabonga.

