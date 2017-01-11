11 January 2017

South Africa: ICT Access Gives Mpumalanga Schools the Edge

Pretoria — The digital playing field will be evened for learners at six rural schools in Mpumalanga when they get multimedia centres valued at R5.4 million.

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi is expected to hand over these centres on Thursday in Ehlanzeni District as part of the nationwide Back to School campaign.

The multimedia centres will improve learning and teaching at these six schools, as they will give learners access to information that their more privileged peers already enjoy.

The move also helps to realise the National Development Plan goal of expanding ICT access for citizens across the country.

"As government, we are fully aware that if we can't manage in the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) sector, then it will manage us and our future generation.

"The multimedia centres will help to bridge the digital divide in historically disadvantaged communities. We are not only focusing on bridging the digital divide in our rural schools but we are also committed to building informed learners as well as promoting ICT in rural schools.

"Our view is that the handing over of these multimedia centres will go a long way in helping our schools in the deep rural areas to be part of the global village," Minister Muthambi said.

The schools that will receive the multimedia centres with the capacity to accommodate more than 35 learners per session are Enkhokhokweni Primary, Mbuyane High, Mvangati Primary, Edwaleni Primary, Hlanganani Secondary and Phaftwa High.

Mpumalanga Education MEC Reginah Mhaule is also set to join the Minister where they will both visit other schools in the province and engage learners, teachers and the School Governing Bodies.

