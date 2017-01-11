South Africa: Higher Education and Training On Social Media Bogus Message

press release

Higher Education and Training rejects social media bogus: Message

It has come to the attention of the Department of Higher Education and Training that incorrect information has been circulating on social media regarding international scholarship programmes. This information was not released by the department.

Details of various international study opportunities are communicated via the department's international scholarships website and official departmental communication channels.

The department partners with a number of foreign governments to make scholarship opportunities available for South Africans to study abroad. The emphasis for international study opportunities is on postgraduate scholarships.

There are a very limited number of undergraduate scholarships available for studies abroad. Scholarships to undertake Master's and PhD studies in Hungary as well as a small number of bachelor's degree scholarships will be opening for application later in January.

These scholarships are provided by the Hungarian Government and are not fully funded by the department as indicated on social media. All details on the application process will be made available on the website.

Scholarships for studies in Russia and Mauritius are not open for applications through the department at this time. If these do become available, details on how to apply will be made available on the website.

The international scholarships website can be accessed via: www.internationalscholarships.dhet. gov.za. All international scholarships available through the department are listed on this website. Queries regarding the information on the website can be sent to internationalscholarships@dhet.gov.za

Issued by: Department of Higher Education and Training