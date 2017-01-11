press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 11 January 2017, visit Phehellang Secondary School, in Parys, Fezile Dabi District, Free State, as part of the 2017 School Re-Opening Program.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be visiting Phehellang Secondary School - which attained 100% pass rate for two year in the running. The school is located in the Free State province - a province that has attained a pass rate of 93.2% matric pass rate in the 2016 academic year.

The performance of Phehellang Secondary School in the past few years is truly remarkable considering the fact that as far back as 2009 the pass rate was only 47.2%.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, the Premier of Free State, Ace Magashule and Free State Education MEC, Tate Makgoe and senior government officials.

Issued by: The Presidency