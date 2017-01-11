Ghana: Foget Donates to Village of Hope

The Foundation for Generation Thinkers (FOGET), as part of its mission and vision to provide support to the less-privileged in society, has donated food stuffs and toiletries to support orphans at the Village of Hope.

The donation was done by FOGET, in collaboration with the Line Street Convent Family of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dansoman.

The items included gallons of cooking oil, cartons of soft drinks, bags of rice, clothes, and stationeries among others.

Mr. Prosper Dan Afetshie, President of FOGET, charged the orphans not to allow the circumstances of being father or motherless deter them from achieving their goals in life.

Explaining why the orphans must be focused on achieving their aim, he revealed that he also lost both parents at childhood, yet was determined, and worked hard to fulfill his dreams.

He said many at times people blame their misfortunes on death; the help they couldn't access; and the chance they never got in their childhood, but they (children at Village of Hope) are privileged to have a place that serves as a stepping stone to build a bright future.

Handing over the items recently at Senya Breku in the Central Region, Mr. Afetshie added that the organisation was established to provide scholarships for brilliant but needy students, donate to orphanages, and assist less-privileged communities with education infrastructure.

He added that it also supports the elderly with some form of health assistance.

The FOGET President also cautioned managers of orphanages/homes who hide behind vulnerable and less-privileged children to enrich themselves, adding, "this, we believe, if not checked and addressed, can eventually erode the confidence the public has in social institutions like orphan/homes."

Thus, he called on the Department of Social Welfare to intensify the surveillance system to streamline the activities of these institutions to flash out miscreants.

However, he urged all registered and licensed orphanage operators and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to exhibit high levels of professionalism.

Kweku Sarkodie, General Manager of Village of Hope, on behalf of the orphans, thanked the two organisations for the kind gesture.

He said the home, in its 20 years of existence, mostly depends on donations and various support from the general public to cater for the children, saying "we do lot of begging."

Currently, there are over 200 children, some which some are in the kindergarten, senior and junior high schools, polytechnics and the universities, he stated.

He encouraged the members of the public to pick one child and sponsor him/her, especially through the academic ladder.