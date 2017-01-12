11 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe to Strengthen Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Karuhanga

Rwanda and São Tomé and Príncipe have agreed to boost bilateral relations after a delegation of senior Rwandan officials led by the Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo visited the African island nation last weekend.

A statement from the ministry says the delegation that consisted senior officials and technical experts visited São Tomé and Príncipe to discuss a broad range of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This was confirmed by Mushikiwabo in a subsequent phone interview on Wednesday.

"Rwanda reaching out to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe was a result of extensive discussions between President Kagame and Prime Minister Trovoada during a private visit to Rwanda over the Christmas Holidays," Mushikiwabo said.

"Among immediate steps of collaboration is RwandAir linking our two capitals in the next few months, joint ventures in agriculture, with special focus on coffee, security collaboration, visa facilitation for our citizens, and common ground on continental matters."

According to the statement, Rwandan officials and their São Tomé counterparts assessed the current economic and political atmosphere as well as ways to establish the diplomatic, legal and political framework for cooperation.

They also discussed areas of cooperation, both immediate and long term.

The ministry further says that the two sides observed that there is need for a joint cooperation, investment and tourism within the region as well as between the two countries.

"They concluded that this will be based on the establishment and functionality of RwandAir's operations in São Tomé and Príncipe," reads part of the MINAFFET statement.

Potential joint investment projects identified include the Agropol project in Sao Tome for Coffee production and processing.

In future, the ministry says, Rwanda can consider joint investment in oil and gas exploration.

On issues related to immigration and emigration, the areas proposed for cooperation include sharing of technical expertise on visa policies, border control management, coordination of travel document issuance and visa in Diaspora, use advanced IT Infrastructure such as electronic gates, capacity building (training), and exchange of information.

Mushikiwabo and her counterpart, Urbino Botelho, signed two agreements: one on political and diplomatic consultations and another on expanded cooperation.

The Rwandan delegation also held talks on defense matters with Prime Minister, Patrick Emery Trovoada.

Among others, Prime Minister Trovoada reiterated that looking at Rwanda's past and present experience, the army can contribute to socio-economic development of a nation.

It was agreed that a delegation from São Tomé and Príncipe also visit Rwanda to identify specific required fields of collaboration before the end of the first trimester of 2017.

São Tomé and Príncipe, one of the smallest economies in Africa, is an archipelago of just over 1,000 square kilometers in the Gulf of Guinea.

Rwanda

CNLG Lays Roadmap for Gacaca Archives Digitisation

Digitisation of some 60 million copies of archives from Gacaca courts will be completed by the end of 2018 given the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.