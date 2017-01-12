11 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: King Kigeli V Burial Set for Sunday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rodrigue Rwirahira

King Kigeli V, Jean Baptiste Ndahindurwa, will be laid to rest in Nyanza District on Sunday.

The announcement was made Wednesday by members of the late monarch's family, two days after his body was repatriated from the United States.

He died October 16, 2016 in the state of Virginia.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Pastor Ezra Mpyisi, a former close aide and senior adviser to the King, told reporters that after consultations, a decision was made that the king be buried next to his late brother, King Mutara III Rudahigwa.

"We have all agreed that his remains cannot be buried in a public cemetery or anywhere else, it is even more meaningful that he is laid to rest where he was both anointed and crowned as a King," Mpyisi said.

On the other hand, mourners who would like to join the bereaved family, according to Mpyisi, are welcome both at the royal court in Nyanza and in Gacuriro Estate where the vigil is being kept, before other arrangements are made public by family members.

Pastor Mpyisi further dismissed reports that an heir to the throne had been named.

Early this week, there were reports that a certain Emmanuel Bushaija had been identified as the replacement to the throne.

"How can a group of two people appoint a King? To represent whose interests? The King should be for Rwandans and is by all means chosen and graced by Rwandans," Mpyisi said, adding that those who named the Bushaija did so without following monarchial succession procedures and in disregard to traditional norms.

Mpyisi told the media that the family is yet to decide on the succession process adding that, if it happens, the process will be open to the public.

After the King's death, there have been disagreements between family members with one side pushing for his repatriation while others wanted him buried abroad.

The matter ended up in a US court, which ruled last week for his repatriation back home.

He will be buried in the Southern Province district of Nyanza. The district is 88 km south of Kigali and is the former residence of King Mutara III Rudahigwa and the Royal Palace which has since been transformed to a museum.

Jean Baptise Ndahindurwa (Kigeli V) was a son Yuhi Musinga a former Rwandan King, he was born in 1936 in the current Rusizi district and he was a brother to the late Mutara Rudahigwa, another Rwandan King whose monarchy ended in 1959 after his death.

Rwanda

CNLG Lays Roadmap for Gacaca Archives Digitisation

Digitisation of some 60 million copies of archives from Gacaca courts will be completed by the end of 2018 given the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.