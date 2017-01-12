Nigeria: Army Recover More Boko Haram Items in Sambisa

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that it had recovered more suspected Boko Haram terrorists' items during a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo in Sambisa forest.

Maj. - Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, stated this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

Irabor said that the items included a pair of black uniform with camouflage design often used by security guards of Abubakar Shekau in his videos.

"On Jan. 5, at about 1000hrs, our troops conducted a mop-up operation around Camp Zairo general area and recovered additional Boko Haram terrorists' items.

"They included a pair of black uniform with camouflage design on the edges, a précis on motar operation written in Arabic, one big size of the Qur'an, and 4 notebooks containing names of terrorists, "he said.

" The items also include a list of the terrorists locs, a list of IED materials and method of preparation and breakdown of quantities of arms and ammunition issued to their members.

"There were also some instructions written in Arabic and a small Boko Haram flag with Arabic inscription," he said.