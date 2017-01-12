11 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Woman Fakes Kidnapping to 'Test Family's Love'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day

A Mitchells Plain woman has been arrested after she "faked" a kidnapping to test her family's love for her, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the "victim" was arrested a few days after her disappearance when she was spotted at a mall.

An investigation was opened after the woman's husband told police on Saturday that he had not seen his wife since January 4.

"WhatsApp messages sent to the cellular telephone of the daughter indicated that should the family want to see the victim alive again they must pay a ransom amount to the kidnappers. The victim's cellular telephone was then switched off," Van Wyk said.

A Joint Operational Centre was set up in Mitchells Plain, which included hostage negotiators and detectives.

Van Vyk said the "kidnappers" had demanded a ransom of R10m.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday, January 10, after she was seen around the Promenade Mall.

"The victim was interviewed by the investigation officer and it came to light that she wanted to see if her family loves her. No other suspects were involved."

She has been charged with kidnapping, extortion and defeating the ends of justice

Source: News24

South Africa

Opposition Combatant Paroled After 27 Years

Former PAC combatant Kenny Motsamai has been granted full parole. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.