South Africa: Cape Town Woman Fakes Kidnapping to 'Test Family's Love'

A Mitchells Plain woman has been arrested after she "faked" a kidnapping to test her family's love for her, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the "victim" was arrested a few days after her disappearance when she was spotted at a mall.

An investigation was opened after the woman's husband told police on Saturday that he had not seen his wife since January 4.

"WhatsApp messages sent to the cellular telephone of the daughter indicated that should the family want to see the victim alive again they must pay a ransom amount to the kidnappers. The victim's cellular telephone was then switched off," Van Wyk said.

A Joint Operational Centre was set up in Mitchells Plain, which included hostage negotiators and detectives.

Van Vyk said the "kidnappers" had demanded a ransom of R10m.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday, January 10, after she was seen around the Promenade Mall.

"The victim was interviewed by the investigation officer and it came to light that she wanted to see if her family loves her. No other suspects were involved."

She has been charged with kidnapping, extortion and defeating the ends of justice

