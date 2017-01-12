Uganda: Mbale Land Board Accused of Selling Wetland

Kabarole — Residents of Namakwekwe Ward in Northern Division, Mbale Municipality, have accused the district land board of selling off a wetland along Mukamba lane to a land developer.

The residents during a meeting in Mpumude Cell last week expressed their displeasure with the district officials' alleged connivance to allocate the wetland yet such land is protected by the constitution and National Environment Act.

"This is a wetland, the underground water drains through this land to the drainage canal, and now that it has been allocated for development, the water will not flow and our houses will be choked and logged with water," Mr Peter Woniala, one of the residents, said.

Part of the land in question is a road reserve and a reserve for the malaria control drainage canal.

The senior land management office of Mbale District, Mr Emma Kigai, when contacted told this newspaper that land in question was sold off by the previous land board leadership and that they have been advised to cancel the lease.

"We are going to comply with the directive. We will not renew all the leases on wetlands," Mr Kigai, said.