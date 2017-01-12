11 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Arrest 963 Boko Haram Suspects in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had arrested about 963 persons suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists during an operation between January 4 and January 9.

Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this at the weekly review of the Operation Rescue Final at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Mr. Irabor said, "On January 3 at about 1240hrs, 4 women and 13 children were apprehended by vigilantes at Buni Yadi and were later handed over to our troops.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the women were wives of Boko Haram terrorists who fled from Sambisa forest as a result of our operations. All suspects are in our custody undergoing investigation.

"On January 9, a surrendered Boko Haram member was identified as a male sympathiser and spy in Monguno area: We also identified two wives of Amir (Boko Haram Commander) from the arrested members," he said.

He said that also on January 5, at about 10:30 a.m., following a tip-off, troops and the Civilian Joint Task Force arrested four Boko Haram suspects at Shuwari village.

"The suspects are: Modu Auwami, Mamye Modu, Usman Kachanawa and Mallum Maji.

"During preliminary investigation, some local witnesses identified Auwami as one who provided medical treatment to injured terrorists.

"The other three suspects claimed they were abducted by the terrorists and that they only spent few days in their camps.

He said that the suspects were now in the Army's custody undergoing further interrogation.

Irabor said that the suspects who all confessed to be members of the Boko Haram terror group, claimed to have come to town to buy Tramadol tablets.

He added that they were arrested with 27 sachets of Tramadol tablets, three sachets of Cowbell chocolate and the sum of N5,000.

Mr. Irabor also said that on January 5 at about 11:30 a.m., 119 Nigerian IDPs were handed over to Nigerian troops at Banki by the Cameroonian forces.

"The IDPs comprised 20 male adults, 25 female adults and 74 children who were screened and moved to the IDPs camp," the commander said.

(NAN)

