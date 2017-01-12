11 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Saraki Orders Staff Audit in National Assembly

By Henry Umoru

Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Mohammed Sani- Omolori to as a matter of urgency, carry out a holistic audit of staff in the National Assembly.

According to the President of the Senate, the comprehensive assessment must be completed within 90 days and progress reports should be submitted regularly until completion.

Saraki who gave the order through a letter by his Chief of Staff, Senator Isa Galaudu to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, stressed that the measure is among others, aimed at "verifying the skills, efficiency and motivation of the employees of the National Assembly."

