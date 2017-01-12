12 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man Kills Brother Over Farmland

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Pallisa — A man handed himself to police on Tuesday and confessed to killing his elder brother over land.

Mr Awali Bakande, a resident of Akokolo village, Gogonyo Sub-county in Pallisa District shocked many when he confessed to having chopped off his brother's head.

The Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Paul Masanga, 70. Mr Kamulya told Daily Monitor that they have detained the suspect as investigations to continue.

"He came to the station and told police officers that he wanted to make a confession in relation to his brother's murder," Mr Kamulya said.

According to police, the suspect revealed he had a disagrement with his brother over a piece of family land.

Mr Kamulya said the suspect with others still at large waylaid the deceased at 6am on his way to the garden and they chopped off his head. "When we rushed to the scene, we found the deceased's body in pieces and the head was off," Mr Kamulya said.

According to police, trouble started when the suspect engaged his elder brother [the deceased] in an argument demanding that their father's land, which the latter was already farming on, be shared between them.

The suspect, who is currently in custody, will be arraigned in court on murder charges once police complete their investigations.

