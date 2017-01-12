12 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: IGG Throws Out Minister's Claim Against Garuga

By Robert Muhereza

Kanungu — The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has rejected a petition to investigate the director of Kinkiizi Development Company (KDC), Mr James Garuga Musinguzi, on claims that he conned tea nursery operators in Kanungu District of Shs1.3 billion.

The petition was filed by State minister for Housing, Dr Chris Baryomunsi and some members of Kinkizi Tea Nursery Operators Association in Kanungu.

"This office received a complaint in which it was alleged that Kinkiizi Tea Nursery Operators Association was fleeced of Shs1,316,000,000 by Mr Garuga Musinguzi. After careful analysis, this office established that this was a private matter between the association and Mr James Musinguzi Garuga and his company that should be resolved between the two private entities... . The IGG has no jurisdiction over private entities and thus it will not intervene in this matter," SK Kasirye on behalf of IGG, wrote back to the chairperson of Kinkiizi Tea Nursery Operators Association on January 9.

He advised them to sue KDC if they want to recover the alleged stolen money.

The IGG's response was copied to Dr Baryomunsi.

In August last year Dr Baryomunsi petitioned IGG to investigate Musinguzi and his KDC for alleged fraud.

Kinkizi Development Company is the lead agency in implementing tea growing projects in Kigezi on behalf of the government.

The company project coordinator, Mr Charles Byaruhanga, said a defamation case against Dr Baryomunsi had been filed in the High Court.

"The alleged fleeced money was deposited on the tea nursery operators' bank account where Mr Garuga Musinguzi is not even a signatory. The tea nursery operators opted to use it for the rehabilitation of their community projects," he said.

