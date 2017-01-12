Uganda: Over 20 Wakiso Residents Risk Eviction Over Fake Land Acquisition

Wakiso — More than 20 tenants in Nakabugo village, Wakiso District, who were duped into buying a disputed piece of land, are at risk of losing their property.

The affected households claim they bought the land from a real estate dealer who had earlier sold the same land to other people. The disputed land, measuring two acres, is adjacent to the land belonging to National Social Security Fund and the titles are jointly owned by city businessmen Amos Nzeyi and Angello Kasirye. The dispute arises from a double sale allegedly orchestrated by the area LC1 chairperson, Walabyeki Kiwalabye, and a real estate dealer.

The real estate dealer reportedly sold a sizeable chunk of his land to Mr Kasirye in 2010, but again sold the same land to other people who erected houses on it. It is alleged that the real estate dealer took advantage of the laxity on the side of Mr Kasirye to use the land and again resold the same land to nearly 20 other people.

During a meeting with affected residents on Tuesday, Wakiso District police commander, Mr Justus Tashobya, advised the affected households to find ways of formalising their tenancy with Mr Nzeyi and Kasirye who hold the land titles.

"I advise you to seek audience with the landlords with a view to reaching an agreement," Mr Tashobya said.

He also halted any demolitions or continued developments on the land before an agreement is reached between the landlords and the tenants.

Mr Tashobya advised residents planning to buy land to always search for the title in the Lands ministry or district lands office to ascertain right ownership before paying their money.

"Our people should ensure the land they are buying has a valid title and should avoid dealing with third parties," he said.

Available options

Mr Tebusweke Mayinja,a lawyer who represented Mr Kasirye in the meeting, gave the affected tenants two options.

"You can recover your money through filing suits against the people who sold you the land or pay for a land title from the landlords," he said.

Mr Kiwalabye, who is accused of witnessing the double sales well knowing that the land belonged to Mr Kasirye and Mr Nzeyi, said he thought the duo had sold the land to a real estate developer.

Real estate business is one of the lucrative businesses today, but the untrustworthy dealers have found themselves in trouble after fleecing clients of their hard-earned money.