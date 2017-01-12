Uganda: Luweero Authorities Call for Water Price Regulation

Luweero — Authorities in Luweero District have called for the regulation of water tariffs by National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to save the public from hiked charges at the public stand pipes.

The water tariffs, according to the district leaders, are hiked by operators of the public stand pipes with a 20-litre jerrycan going for between Shs300 and Shs500 in several parts of the district yet the known water tariffs set by NWSC do not fluctuate.

"We are surprised that some people charge Shs500 per 20-litre jerrycan at a public facility where the tax payer has a contribution. We need a regulatory mechanism at the public stand pipes. We also demand that NWSC takes full authority in managing and controlling water prices because our people are cheated," Mr Paul Mukungu, the LC3 chairperson for Luweero Town Council, told a water user stakeholders meeting on Tuesday.

The leaders, who also demanded for the establishment of a lagoon to help popularise the use of water borne toilets, called for a systematic plan to have piped water extended to the rural areas, which lack safe and clean water.

The standard rate for water sold at the public stand pipes is Shs50 per 20-litre jerrycan, according to Mr Ronald Kisakye, the NWSC manager in charge of Luweero cluster.

"We are currently rolling out a sensitisation programme for all operators of the public stand pipes to ensure that customers are not cheated. We shall be forced to withdraw the public stand pipes and allocate them to selected individuals who follow our tariff guidelines," Kisakye assured the district leaders.

This comes after NWSC secured Shs15b to extend piped water to 406 villages in the urban areas of Luweero, Wobulenzi, Semuto, Bombo, Kapeeka and Zirobwe which fall under the Luweero water cluster that covers a distance of 531km.

Safe water coverage in Luweero stands at 88.2 per cent while piped water coverage now covers 27.5 per cent of the population in Luweero but limited to urban areas.

Last year, the water utility body hiked its tariffs by 5 per cent and the new rates that came into effect on July 1 ,2016 require institutions to pay Shs3,218 per unit compared to Shs3,065 which they had been paying per unit of water.

Commercial clients who consume up to 5,000 cubic metres monthly now pay Shs3, 948 per cubic metre monthly, up from Shs3, 760. NWSC management said the increment was meant to raise more money to provide coverage for the urban poor, install new pipes and to boost water storage.

But recently, the minister for Water and Environment, Mr Sam Cheptoris, directed village local councils to arrest anyone who sells water from NWSC facilities at a cost of more than Shs50, saying even at that cost, profit has been included for the attendant.

The minister said NWSC is selling water at Shs35, so the person selling the water at any public stand pipe should only add Shs15 to make it Shs50. The minister said their target is to ensure that 79 per cent of rural communities have access to clean and safe water by 2020.

According to a recent report by WaterAid Essential Element, Uganda is one of the 45 developing countries facing chronic under-funding for water, sanitation and hygiene services.

At least 31 per cent of households in Uganda lack access to clean and safe water and 19 per cent do not have access to proper sanitation.