Uganda: Foot and Mouth Disease Hits Gulu

Gulu/Amuru. Gulu District Veterinary Department has confirmed an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD), putting livestock in danger.

Veterinary officials said the disease was detected in Ladak village, Paitko Sub-county this month.

The district veterinary officer, Dr Tony Aliro, confirmed to Daily Monitor in an interview on Tuesday that one case was detected.

He said the animal was found with symptoms of dripping saliva and raptured blister in their mouth and feet.

"We have registered one case of FMD in Patiko Sub-county. We responded swiftly after being informed by vigilant farmers. The cow is now being treated and we hope for the best," Dr Aliro said.

He, however, said although it's the only case that has been registered, if the situation is not arrested early, more than 4,000 heads of cattle in the affected sub-county could be infected in a short period of time.

Dr Aliro said they have issued a travel ban on livestock to and from the affected areas to control its spread to neighbouring villages and the district.

He added that they have cautioned livestock farmers to immediately isolate animals showing signs of the disease before informing veterinary officers and desist from consuming meat of animals that die mysteriously.

"The situation is not very alarming, however we are set to carry out vaccination of animals in the area at the weekend with the intervention of the Agricultural ministry as preventive measures," Dr Aliro said.

Meanwhile, Amuru health department is on the lookout for suspected meningitis outbreak in the district.

Already, health officials are investigating the cause of death if the 11- year-old boy who died last month with signs of the disease.

According to the district health officer, Dr Patrick Odong Olwedo, they are still monitoring the village where the deceased was residing and Olwal Health Centre III, where he was admitted before being taken to St Mary's Hospital Lacor where he died from.

"We are still on the lookout. If it is the outbreak of epidemic meningitis, several interventions of health workers on the ground must report such cases immediately for further management," he said.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord. It is caused when the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord known as the meninges become infected.

Dr Odong warned residents against the dangers of being in crowded placed to avoid catching the sickness as well. "Sneezing, coughing are some of the ways how meningitis can be spread," he said.