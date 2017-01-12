Uganda: 300 Kamuli Minors Defiled in 2016

Kamuli — More than 300 minors, mostly girls were defiled in Kamuli District last year, with most cases reported around the festive season, the region's police spokesperson has said.

This was mostly evident in marriages where minors were either forced or persuaded to get married by their parents, relatives or guardians.

Speaking to Daily Monitor early this week, the Busoga North police spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said records shows that most defilement cases were recorded during the festive season, which also coincided with the school holidays.

According to Mr Kasadha, defilement cases are a little difficult to investigate and prosecute because of collusion between the families of the minors and the suspects.

Mr Kasadha said instead of helping with investigations, the two families frustrate the process by often times concealing vital information.

He said most times such cases are sorted out of court or worse still, not even reported to the authorities adding that those who make it to the police do so after a disagreement over money.

"Parents are among the biggest perpetrators of defilement and we are now focusing on them in child related offences," Mr Kasadha said.

Despite the aforementioned challenges, Mr Kasadha said police are working hard to iron out such crimes driven by the rampant poverty in the Busoga sub-region.

Mr Kasadha also noted that child neglect cases come second after defilement. Last year the region registered 180 child neglect cases. These arose from abandoned and missing children

Reported cases

According to police, about 150 cases of such nature were reported last week. This also included cases of children conflicting with the law, desertion and abduction.

Plan International Organisation, programme unit manager in Kamuli District, Mr Patrick Emukule, said the high number of child abuse cases give a dim picture of the future of children in the region.

Mr Emukule said to deal with this vice the community must join hands because its is not a one man fight.

He however commended the police and child partners organisations for highlighting children rights as well as helping the minors integrate into society.

The cases

At least 100 cases of defilement are before the DPP and the Resident State Attorney in Kamuli District. About 70 cases are currently in court. Three suspects of defilement have successfully been convicted. According to police, more than 170 cases of child abuse are under investigation.