Kenya: Otieno to Fight for Playing Time Under Ze Maria

Nairobi — Having found it hard to crack into former coach Frank Nuttall's team in 2015, striker Timothy Otieno says he is ready to fight and impress Brazilian Jose 'Ze Maria' Marcelo Ferreira after returning to K'Ogalo from his season-long loan stint at Posta Rangers.

The former FC Talanta forward rejoined Gor when they resumed training on Tuesday and he is already focused on catching the eye of Ze Maria putting up more work in training.

"It feels good to be back at Gor because this is a great club. I am happy with the decision to go out to Rangers last season because I have learnt a lot and improved in so many aspects. Though I suffered a long term injury at the beginning of the season, I managed to work hard to get into top form," Otieno told Capital Sport on Wednesday evening.

Speaking separately, Ze Maria said he wanted to call back Otieno in June last year, but it was impossible to cut short the loan spell with no re-call option.

"He is a very good player and one who we need in this team. I told him from June that I wanted him back and I am happy he has decided to return. I am sure he will make a good addition and in training so far, he has shown he is hungry to play," the tactician offered.

Otieno will have to fight it out with the Rwandese duo of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge for a regular starting role at the club.

He is however not afraid of the competition and asserts he will work hard to get more regular playing time.

"It is not easy, but I am working hard in training and will put in more work. That is my foremost target to ensure that I am in the starting 11. I want to score goals for the club of course, but all of it depends on what I put into training," the forward opined.

New Posta Rangers head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo had made it his first priority to try and convince the forward who scored six goals last season to remain but he will now have to look elsewhere to find solutions.

Omollo has also lost the services of defender Salim 'Shittu' Abdallah and midfielder Duncan Otieno who have both joined AFC Leopards.