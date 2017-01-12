Kenya: Ambitious AFC Leopards Sign Five, Still in the Market for More

Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2017 season with five more additions to their ranks.

The club announced on its official website on Tuesday that it had roped in defender Denis Shikhayi from Western Stima, Marcus Abwao (defender, Nairobi Stima), Mike Kibwage (defender, Kakamega Homeboyz )and striker Vincent Ouma who has been promoted from the junior team.

Youngster Ibrahim Elias also joins the team from Sofapaka's Under-20 team. The club also announced that it had agreed personal terms with Posta Rangers duo Abdallah Yusuf and Duncan Otieno.

Leopards are also in talks with Muhoroni Youth's winger Samuel Ndung'u who is also expected to join the den.

"They will join the rest of the team once they get release letters from their current clubs," the club said.

It's however the capture of Mathare United duo Yvonne Isuza and Robinson Kamura, who are both set to be free agents at the end of the month, which will be the biggest coup for the rebuilding Leopards.

Ingwe, under Briton coach Stewart Hall, are rebuilding head of the new season after a horrible campaign last term where they finished 13th in the Premier League and failed to clinch any silverware.