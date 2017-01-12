Kenya: Opposition to Field One Candidate in 2017 Presidential Poll

Photo: Jeremiah Wakay/Capital FM

The leaders committed to work together in the run up to the General Election.

Nairobi — Opposition leaders drawn from the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), Amani National Congress (ANC) and the Kenya African National Union (KANU) have vowed to unite ahead of the August 8 General Election under the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Addressing supporters at the Bomas of Kenya in Lang'ata on Wednesday, CORD co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi also said they had shelved street protests over the recent amendments to the election laws, but will instead focus on mobilising their supporters to register in large numbers in the upcoming mass voter registration.

"We must get all eligible voters to register and let our people take a keen interest in the verification of the voter register," said Odinga but indicated mass action was still an option. "Mass action remains on our radar but not in the next 30 days."

According to Odinga, the Opposition only stands a better chance of winning the August 8 election if its supporters take advantage the voter registration set to commence on Monday.

The leaders committed to work together in the run up to the General Election while promising to put selfish interests aside in order to form a formidable force to face President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto who will be seeking a second term on a Jubilee Party ticket.

"This time we will not allow any betrayal in our ranks. Whoever is going to be our flag bearer, we will put everything on the table," said Wiper Democratic leader Kalonzo Musyoka. "I have sacrificed before; I am ready to sacrifice again."

Musyoka, who has in the recent past made utterances to suggest that "he had sacrificed enough" challenged fellow leaders to consider making sacrifices to achieve the elusive Opposition unity.

On his part, former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who had been locked in a supremacy battle with FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, pledged to lead an onslaught against Jubilee while challenging the Opposition players to remain united.

"I have been defending NASA, not because I don't respect other coalitions (CORD) but because my eyes have been opened and I want everybody to be included in this platform," noted Mudavadi who proposed the political outfit.

Mudavadi and his bitter rival Wetangula pledged to put differences aside in a declaration made by a section of leaders from the Western region led by Hamisi MP George Khaniri in order to achieve the unity in the region.

Wetangula, who has disputed a recent University of Nairobi poll dubbed 'An Analytical Study of Kenya's Political Leadership Status and Outlook' which indicated that Mudavadi was the most influential leader in region, with 39 percent, said he will support any candidate picked to fly NASA's flag in August.

"Let's stand together, walk together and deliver a victory," he said.