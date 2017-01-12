Tanzania: Diseases Seen Getting Worrisome

The government through the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children has completed preparing a strategic plan for control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) spanning between 2013 and 2020, a fresh move to fight the problem.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday the Assistant Director for the non-communicable diseases, Prof Ayoub Maghimba said the plan identifies different strategies that go parallel with the objectives of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to him, in 2005, about 35 million out of 58 million deaths worldwide occurred were caused by NCDs.

The research conducted within four Districts in the country between 1994 and 2002 showed that about 24 per cent of deaths were caused by NCDs. He said the survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) in 2012 shows that there is a significant increase in indicators that causes NDCs.

"According to the survey 15.9 per cent of citizens are smocking cigarettes, 29.3 per cent are drinking alcohol and 97.2 per cent of citizens are eating vegetable," said Prof Maghimba. He further added that the survey shows 26 per cent of people are overweight, 26 per cent of the population has metabolic body, 33.8 per cent have a lot of fat in their bodies, 9.1 per cent have diabetes and 25.9 per cent have high blood pressure.

The study also shows a quarter of citizens questioned do neither engage in heavy works or doing body exercises. Prof Maghimba said that recently statistics shows that NCDs is a global growing problem including in African developing countries. He added the increase is going parallel with the increase of Psychiatry.

He outlined that it is estimated that NCDs have caused 36 million deaths which equivalent to 63 per cent of deaths 57 million occurred in the world 2008, where heart attack takes 48 per cent, cancer takes 21 per cent and chronic diseases through air is 12 per cent and diabetes is 3.5 per cent. Moreover he said cancer is among of diseases that lead to cause deaths of adults in the country.