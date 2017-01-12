Photo: Mroki Mroki/Daily News

Minister for Foreign Affairs, East Africa, Regional and International Cooperation, DrAugustine Mahiga, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi in a joint press conference.

China is committed to seeing to it that Tanzania benefits more from the outcome of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) through major projects including the Tanzania Zambia Railway (TAZARA).

Visiting China's Foreign Affair Minister Wang Yi said his country always regards Tanzania as a most reliable partner whose friendship and cooperation was personally fostered and nurtured by former generations of the two countries' leadership.

"The purpose of my visit to Tanzania is to cement our friendship, to seek complement on our respective development strategic and promote practical cooperation. China wants to see Tanzania benefits from the outcome of the FOCAC," he explained.

Mr Wang who expressed China's satisfaction with the fifth phase government's commitment to bringing development that will benefit all Tanzanians, said Tanzania will be a host to Chinese industries. Mr Wang added that they have reached an agreement of revamping the management and operations of TAZARA as well as creation of industrial zones along the railway line's route.

" Commercial operations will be able to inject new vitality to TAZARA to make contribution to both Tanzania and Zambia and neighbouring countries," he explained, stressing that China's support to Tanzania and Africa in general has no political strings attached. TAZARA which has been performing poorly over the years , was designed to transport 5 million tonnes of goods per year but it only transports 1.3 million tonnes

. He said China's policy to Africa featuring sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith has become an important policy for China to advance its friendship and mutual cooperation with Africa. "Thanks to our joint efforts we have seen fruitful results in our cooperation and real benefits to our people. Now China has become the biggest trading partner, the biggest contractor of engineering projects and the main source of investment for Tanzania.

Our cooperation is leading in Africa," he explained. He said by June last year the total number of China direct investment in Tanzania reached US 6.6 billion dollars up by US 2.3 billion dollars or 53 percent compared with year 2015.

"Now a total amount of US 16 billion dollars, in financial resources is involved in those projects that are either being constructed in Tanzania or under negotiations or follow up phases," he added. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga said China and Tanzania relationship cuts across all sectors including Agriculture, Industries, Business, Culture and Security.

"The fifth phase government under President John Magufuli wants Tanzania to become a middle income country and China is the best partner in assisting us reach that goal," he explained.

Dr Mahiga said aside from the long standing friendship between the two countries that dates back more than 50 years, President Magufuli's performance in fighting corruption and the zeal to bring development has contributed to Tanzania being chosen as the pilot country to receive industries being shifted from China. He said in improving its industries to reach higher heights in economic development, China has plans to shift some of its industries to Tanzania.

"We are seeking to industrialize and add value to our products including agricultural and mineral products... they are ready to shift some of their industries to Tanzania and this will help bring industrial revolution in the country, creating more jobs, China is ready on this," he explained.

He added: So through FOCAC we have started committing on this and we have started by looking back where we have come from, areas of cooperation that have come up in the 50 years and looked at new areas of cooperation," he explained.

The new areas of cooperation according to Dr Mahiga include construction of the Bagamoyo Port, revamping Tazara and construction of a Port and Airport in Zanzibar and other areas that the two countries are currently working on including in areas of education and culture.