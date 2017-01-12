FIVE Namibian players have qualified for the knockout stages of the ITF CAF Southern Africa Tennis Championships after the final round of group matches were concluded on Wednesday.

The Van Schalkwyk brothers, Codie and Connor led the charge by winning all their matches and finishing top of their groups in the Boys u16 and u14 categories respectively, while Gina Moolman also won all her matches and finished top of her group in the Girls u16 competition.

Namibia's other two representatives in the Round of 16 are Lisa Yssel in the Girls u14 category and Diken de Jongh in the Boys u14 category.

In the Boys u16 category, Codie van Schalkwyk won his third group match yesterday, beating Bruno Nhavene of Mozambique in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

He got off to a shaky start, losing his first service game, but he immediately struck back to break Nhavene's service twice and take the first set 6-3.

Van Schalkwyk got into his stride with his powerful serves and groundstrokes to win the second set 6-2 and wrap up a comfortable victory.

Van Schalkwyk is now through to the Round of 16, where the top two seeds from South Africa, Pierre Malan and Charl Morgan, who also both won all their matches, stand in his way.

In the Girls u16 category, Moolman racked up her third victory as she easily beat Linda Msiska of Malawi 6-1, 6-0. The fourth-seeded Moolman can now also expect tougher competition, with the top two seeds from South Africa, Makayla Loubser and Delien Kleinhans also easily progressing to the last 16.

In the Boys u14 category, Connor van Schalkwyk easily beat Teboho Morake of Lesotho 6-1, 6-1 to finish top of his group.

He will be joined by compatriot Diken de Jongh in the Round of 16, after the latter finished second in the group, with two wins and one defeat.

In the Girls u14 category, Lisa Yssel qualified for the Last 16 despite losing her final group match on Wednesday.

She lost 6-2, 6-0 to the fourth seeded Mialy Ranaivo of Madagascar, but finished second in her group with two victories and one defeat.

Despite not making the Round of 16, several other Namibian players recorded victories on Wednesday.

In the Boys u14 category, Albertus Brinkmann made a great comeback to beat Ian Chitanda of Zambia 0-6, 6-3, 10-3, while Johannes Swartz beat Bogotsi Nkolonyane of Botswana in a tight three-setter, 6-7, 7-6, 10-6.

Maans Steenkamp beat Refiloe Pheko of Lesotho 6-0, 6-2, while Josh Barnard beat Golden Kamanga of Malawi 6-3, 6-1.

In the Boys u16 category, Uras Singh Rahul of the Namibian B team beat Phumlawi Fakudze of Swaziland 6-1, 6-3.