Malawi: Gospel Artist Masamba Eyes International Market

Lilongwe-based up and coming gospel artist, Henry Masamba, says he wants to spread the word of God through his talent across the country and beyond.

The 29 year-old singer who has one album to his credit told Nyasa Times that he was upbeat that Malawian gospel music can be well received on the international market.

"There have been great strides in as far as the maturity and quality of our gospel music is concerned. It is such kind of a thing that keeps on motivating me," said Masamba.

He added: "In the next five years I would like to see my music not only recognised in Malawi but also on the international scene. I believe in excellence and I promise to continue doing good music for my fans," he said.

Masamba, who works for COOPI Malawi as a data manager, also announced that he would be releasing a DVD for his Chisomo album before the end of this year.

The album has songs including Munaonamo Chani, Amandikonda, Muntamda (Hymn) Thanthwe, You are Holy, Zikomo Yesu, and Ndalephera which enjoy airplay on a number of radio station in the country.