12 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Gospel Artist Masamba Eyes International Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Loka

Lilongwe-based up and coming gospel artist, Henry Masamba, says he wants to spread the word of God through his talent across the country and beyond.

The 29 year-old singer who has one album to his credit told Nyasa Times that he was upbeat that Malawian gospel music can be well received on the international market.

"There have been great strides in as far as the maturity and quality of our gospel music is concerned. It is such kind of a thing that keeps on motivating me," said Masamba.

He added: "In the next five years I would like to see my music not only recognised in Malawi but also on the international scene. I believe in excellence and I promise to continue doing good music for my fans," he said.

Masamba, who works for COOPI Malawi as a data manager, also announced that he would be releasing a DVD for his Chisomo album before the end of this year.

The album has songs including Munaonamo Chani, Amandikonda, Muntamda (Hymn) Thanthwe, You are Holy, Zikomo Yesu, and Ndalephera which enjoy airplay on a number of radio station in the country.

Malawi

Two Nabbed for Selling Medical Drugs Without License

Mangochi Police is keeping in custody two men after being found selling medical drugs without a license. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.