Photo: Le Pays

Yahya Jammeh with the ECOWAS delegation.

Abuja — A member of the House of Representatives representing Gumel/Maigatari/Sule Tankarkar federal constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Mohammed Sani Zorro, has advocated the offer of a safe haven for Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, to encourage him to hand over power.

Jammeh has said he would not handover to his opponent, Barrow, who defeated him in the last presidential polls, despite initially conceding defeat. The development has caused tensions in the coastal country.

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, are currently exploring mediation to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Zorro brought the matter up as a motion of urgent public importance at plenary yesterday.

In line with House Rules, it would be debated on the next legislative day, which is today.