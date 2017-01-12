Uganda: Parliament Sets Deadline for Local Council Polls

Photo: The Independent

Parliament — Parliament yesterday adopted a Committee report that recommends that Local Council I and 2 elections be held by voters lining up behind candidates of their choice not later than March 15 this year.

After a heated plenary session, MPs who supported lining up behind candidates won the voice voting, with the government strongly arguing that the cost of conducting LC elections can only be affordable if voters line up behind the candidates.

About Shs10.7b will be spent on LCI and 2 polls, Shs10.3b on Women Council elections and Shs1.9b on unspecified additional activities. Women Council elections were last held in May 2003 while LC I and 2 elections were last held in 2001 and their mandate expired in 2006. No elections have since been held for these local council positions.

The committee report also recommends that elections for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Ward councils and Urban Village councils be held before March 15 while the KCCA minister Beti Kamya was ordered to prepare amendments to the KCCA Act to clear the way for elections of KCCA Street committees.

Campaigns for LC and Women Council elections will be held on the same day and display of the voters' register would last two days. In its report, the Committee on Public Service and Local Government said lining up behind candidates is cost-effective, minimises invalid votes and reduces voter bribery.

"It (lining up) is transparent and results in less petitions and complaints," the report reads in part.

The committee rejected proposals from the public to use paper slips or exercise books as ballot papers as a cheaper alternative to lining up behind candidates.

Opposition shadow minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Medard Ssegona objected to the lining up behind candidates, saying it offends Article 68(1) which provides that for a public election or referendum, voting shall be by secret ballot.

The Article states thus: "At a public election or referendum, voting shall, subject to the provisions of this Constitution, be by secret ballot..."

Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutuna countered that Parliament cannot amend the Local Government Act to scrap voting by lining up because it was only passed last year and has not been tested.

However such provisions of the Local Government Act would be null and void if they contravene or are inconsistent with provisions of the Constitution.

Article 2 (1) and (2) of the Uganda Constitution says: "... If any other law or any custom is inconsistent with any of the provisions of the Constitution, the Constitution shall prevail, and that other law or custom shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void."

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said: "The cost of the election has to be put against the right of the population. We cannot keep arguing back and forth about this (lining up). We are disenfranchising the population," Ms Kadaga said.