Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns AIPCK Archbishop

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and members of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK) following the death of Archbishop John Baptista Mugecha Karume.

Archbishop Mugecha who passed on last Sunday at the Outspan Hospital Nyeri aged 72 is the founder of AIPCK.

In his message, President Kenyatta described the late archbishop as an astute leader, who steadfastly defended the truth and always fiercely stood by what he believed.

"He was forthright and direct. He was courageous and outspoken especially on matters of faith and values," said the President.

The President said the country has lost a role model who acted and valued what was right and true.

"He will be remembered for upholding strong faith, and commitment to Christianity in the midst of wavering and changing traditions," said President Kenyatta.

The President prayed God to give the family, friends and members of his church strength and fortitude during this difficult moment.