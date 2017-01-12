9 January 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: Tight Security After Fire Guts Uganda's Health Ministry Building

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Raymond Tamale

Access to Uganda's Ministry of Health headquarters remains restricted after police cordoned off the entire building following a mysterious fire that gutted a section the complex in Kampala on Sunday.

All staff working at the headquarters were asked not to report to their offices on Monday.

When The EastAfrican visited the site on Monday afternoon, heavily armed police from the counterterrorism unit could be seen securing the building, while others combed the inside of the complex seeking possible causes of the fire.

The fire is reported to have started on the third floor of one of three blocks, Block B, on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured but reports indicated that there were health officials at the premises preparing for a meningitis vaccination drive.

At least five offices including quality assurance, reproductive health, health promotions, clinical services, and child heath divisions were burnt to ashes.

Ms Vivian Sserwanja, the ministry's public relations officer said, police sealed off the entire building to enable them carry out investigations into the cause of the fire.

"Most of the employees have been asked to go back home since the whole place is flooded from the water which was used to put out the fire yesterday that spread to other floors," she said on Monday.

Uganda

Big Week for the Press As Major Arms of Government Battle Each Other

Tuesday and Wednesday were two days that leave editors scratching their heads on how to place their stories. Radio news… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.