Uganda: Tight Security After Fire Guts Uganda's Health Ministry Building

Access to Uganda's Ministry of Health headquarters remains restricted after police cordoned off the entire building following a mysterious fire that gutted a section the complex in Kampala on Sunday.

All staff working at the headquarters were asked not to report to their offices on Monday.

When The EastAfrican visited the site on Monday afternoon, heavily armed police from the counterterrorism unit could be seen securing the building, while others combed the inside of the complex seeking possible causes of the fire.

The fire is reported to have started on the third floor of one of three blocks, Block B, on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured but reports indicated that there were health officials at the premises preparing for a meningitis vaccination drive.

At least five offices including quality assurance, reproductive health, health promotions, clinical services, and child heath divisions were burnt to ashes.

Ms Vivian Sserwanja, the ministry's public relations officer said, police sealed off the entire building to enable them carry out investigations into the cause of the fire.

"Most of the employees have been asked to go back home since the whole place is flooded from the water which was used to put out the fire yesterday that spread to other floors," she said on Monday.