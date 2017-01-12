12 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Gambia: Reps to Debate Asylum for Jammeh

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Le Pays
Yahya Jammeh with the ECOWAS delegation.
By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives will today debate a motion on granting asylum to Gambian President Yahaya Jammeh in Nigeria as part of efforts to broker peace and ensure smooth transition in that country.

The motion, to be sponsored by Rep Mohammed Sani Zorro (APC, Jigawa), came under matters of urgent national importance and was supposed to be taken yesterday, but was postponed.

Zorro introduced the motion as an urgent need to grant Yahaya Jammeh, who lost election to Adama Barrow in December, a safe haven in Nigeria.

He said if such action could lead to Jammeh relinquishing power to the president-elect, Nigeria should consider the option.

When Speaker Yakubu Dogara put the motion to a voice vote, the majority of the lawmakers shouted 'nay,' but the speaker ruled in favour.

Gambia

Lawmaker Proposes Offer of Safe Haven for Jammeh

A member of the House of Representatives representing Gumel/Maigatari/Sule Tankarkar federal constituency of Jigawa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.