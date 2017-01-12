12 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Nevers Mumba Found With Case to Answer in Znbc Case

By Peter Adamu

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has been found with a case to answer in a case of providing false information to a public officer.

Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba found Mumba with a case to answer and put him on his defence.

Mumba landed himself in trouble in the heat of the post August 11 elections by storming ZNBC to protest against a story aired by the media institution over the presidential petition.

The case will open on February 14, 2017 for commencement of trial.

Mumba's case has before now been a subject of repeated adjournments but finally got a sense of direction with the ruling today.

