11 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Proteas Star Tees Up At SA Open

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Proteas all-rounder Johan van der Wath will make his SA Open debut at this week's tournament at Glendower Country Club.

Van der Wath qualified for the tournament, the world's second oldest national Open (behind the Open Championship), after carding a 4-under par round during qualifying at Irene Country Club.

Van der Wath's 68 was good enough for a two-way tie for third - and the last available spot - in the final field of 156 golfers, 155 of whom will be aspiring to succeed Brandon Stone as champion.

Van der Wath will begin Thursday's tournament on the 10th tee in the company of Germany's Sebastian Heisele and compatriot Makhetha Mazibuko at 11.40 .

In Friday's second round, the trio will report to the starter on the 1st tee for a 06:40 start.

Van der Wath, who turned 39 on Wednesday, played 10 one-day internationals and eight T20s for South Africa before retiring in 2007.

He is best known for his role in the famous "438" ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006 where a cameo of 35 off 18 balls took the Proteas to the brink of victory.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Woman Fakes Kidnapping to 'Test Family's Love'

A Mitchells Plain woman has been arrested after she "faked" a kidnapping to test her family's love for her, police said… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.