Convicted former Mines Minister Maxwell Mwale and his former deputy Boniface Nkhata have been granted bail pending appeal of their theft of 40 bicycles case.

The duo was convicted of abuse of authority of office on Monday by the Lusaka Magistrate and convicted to two years imprisonment with hard labour.

Magistrate Ruth Chilembo granted the two bail on account that the appeal process may take a lengthy process.

The duo diverted the 40 bicycles worth K22, 000 that were meant for small scale miners.

Mwale was also convicted in February 2015 over a case where he irregularly granted a mining licence to a Chinese firm.