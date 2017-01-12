11 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lady Captain's Prize on at Nyali This Weekend

By Larry Ngala

Two back-to-back events including this weekend's Lady Captain's Prize at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course will usher in what promises to be a busy golfing season at the Coast this year.

By Wednesday afternoon and before the close of the entries, a total of 123 players including 40 ladies drawn from as far as Golf Park, and Sigona Golf Club in Nairobi had been listed to play.

The golfers from Nairobi are Agnes Nyakio, a handicap five player and Aisha Duba (15) from Golf Park as well as Sigona's Rachel Ndei and Christine Kerubo. Some of the local ladies expected to battle it out for the top honours include former Nyali chairman Christine Ockotch, Florence Karimi and the on-form Joyce Masai.

The event, which marks the end of lady captain Terry Odoo's term, has attracted sponsorship including those of Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

