Kenya: MP Urges Aspirants to Join Jubilee to Support Kenyatta's Re-Election

Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau has challenged aspirants for all seats in central Kenya to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid by joining Jubilee.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, the Murang'a governor hopeful faulted the opening of Party of National Unity (PNU) offices in the county by Meru Governor Peter Munya.

"If you truly want to support President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election you must join his party which is JP," he said.

However the Meru county boss asked JP members to view PNU as a friendly party that would guarantee the President a huge voter's turn out amid fears of voter apathy.

"The choice of one leader from one political party is a huge risk that JP should take seriously," he said.

He added: "Our competitors should see us as friends and not enemies. We are helping in getting voters to come out and votes in helping other candidates sell their policies," he noted.

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was also in the region to rally aspirants to contest for various seats on his party.

He met with aspirants in Nyeri and Nyandarua regions where he promoted his party.

Mr Kamau at the same time urged opposition leaders to tame their tongues and avoid making utterances that might spark violence in the country.

He asked the leaders to shun from spreading false allegations claiming that the Jubilee government is planning to rig the 2017 General Election.