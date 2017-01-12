11 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KFS on High Alert Over Forest Fires

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Irene Mugo

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) workers are on high alert over possible fire outbreak in forested zones due to harsh climate.

According to the Nyeri Ecosystem Conservator and KFS Zonal manager Muchiri Mathinji, the very dry and windy weather that can provoke fire in the forests.

"When the weather is too hot characterised by dry winds, fire spreads very fast," he said.

"We are calling people living near forests to be very careful and avoid using fire without any measures," he said.

Mr Mathinji said all precautionary measures had been put in place including sensitising communities living in the forested areas on the need for deterrence, detecting and subdual of fire outbreaks.

The forest Act 2005 recognizes the role of communities in co-management of forests which are an important natural resource.

"The fires are imminent in Gathiuru area in Mt Kenya, parts of Gatarakwa in the slopes of Aberdare forest which are high risk areas," said Mr Mathinji.

So far, Mr Mathinji said there has not been a fire incident.

The public have been asked to urgently report fires and possible fires to the nearest KFS office or through hotline number 020 250 2508.

The dry season of January to March and August to September are characterized by high temperatures and therefore low humidity which makes forests and other vegetation areas highly susceptible to fire outbreaks.

Kenya

Bizarre Infant 'Baptism' That Has Shocked Netizens

A catholic priest has captured the attention of netizens with his unconventional way of ‘baptizing’… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.