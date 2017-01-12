11 January 2017

Kenya: Vet Lab's Orende Takes Overnight Lead at Golf Park

By Larry Ngala

Despite the strong wind at the nine-hole Golf Park course, Vet Lab Sports Club's Ally Orende still managed to post an excellent six under par 66, to take a three shots lead in the first round of the Captain's Prize on Wednesday.

Starting with two back-to-back bogeys at the first and second holes, Orende was able to recover with birdies at the fifth, seventh and ninth to move to the back nine with a one under par score.

"The course is dry at the moment and playing tough so one has to really try and play safe all the time," Orende said.

He added: "I only used a driver four times out of 18 holes."

He picked up a birdie at the 12th and stayed on course to the 18th where he eagled the par five to take a three shots lead from Royal Nairobi's David Wakhu who carded 69 to close the first day in second place. One shot behind was Mathew Omondi of Vet Lab.

Royal Nairobi's Charan Thethy fired one under par 71 to join the leader board as home player Tony Omulli and Muthaiga's Frank Matilo tied on one over par 73.

A total of 25 pros including veteran lady pro Rose Naliaka, who shot three over par 75, are featuring in the event whose second round is set for this morning from 8am. The pro event will be followed by the amateur tournament at the weekend.

