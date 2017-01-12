Kenya: A Shot in the Arm as SOYA Kitty Gets Sh3 Million

The 2016 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) received a major boost on Wednesday when three companies donated Sh3 million to its kitty.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) presented a cheque of Sh1.5 million up from Sh1 million last year while National Social Security Fund (NSSF) donated Sh1 million at a function held at Raico Regency Hotel.

A Nairobi-based fashion and design firm, Vivienne Taa, gave Sh500,000. The firm will also dress 30 people, among them some nominees, during the Soya Gala Night on January 19 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

While receiving the cheques, the chairman of the panel of judges, Watson Karuma, said the short text messages voting, in which the public has been participating to pick their favourite athletes and teams, ends Thursday.

"I appeal to the public to continue voting by dialling *279# before midnight today (Thursday). Your vote will count," said Karuma, adding that the panel was in the final stage of picking the winners.

"The 2016 season was highly competitive. My panel will do a good job in selecting the finest and deserving cases," added Karuma.

KTB head of public relations and corporate communications Wausi Walya said while the country is known for its pristine beaches and wildlife, Kenyan athletes have equally made a tremendous contribution through their exquisite performances.

"We need to reward them for their efforts and role in enriching Kenya's sports tourism. Every time they win in major events, the national anthem is played and heard worldwide," said Walya.

Taa said Kenya staged its best ever show at the Olympics during last year's Rio Games.

"We want to raise the bar high at the gala by slotting in boldness, glamour and edge. Our athletes need to look good not only on track but also how they dress since they are our country's brand," said Taa.

NSSF public relations and communications manager Christopher Khisa advised Kenyan athletes to invest wisely since their competitive life span was short.

"They need to use the money they win from races wisely," said Khisa.