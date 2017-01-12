11 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: A Shot in the Arm as SOYA Kitty Gets Sh3 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

The 2016 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) received a major boost on Wednesday when three companies donated Sh3 million to its kitty.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) presented a cheque of Sh1.5 million up from Sh1 million last year while National Social Security Fund (NSSF) donated Sh1 million at a function held at Raico Regency Hotel.

A Nairobi-based fashion and design firm, Vivienne Taa, gave Sh500,000. The firm will also dress 30 people, among them some nominees, during the Soya Gala Night on January 19 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

While receiving the cheques, the chairman of the panel of judges, Watson Karuma, said the short text messages voting, in which the public has been participating to pick their favourite athletes and teams, ends Thursday.

"I appeal to the public to continue voting by dialling *279# before midnight today (Thursday). Your vote will count," said Karuma, adding that the panel was in the final stage of picking the winners.

"The 2016 season was highly competitive. My panel will do a good job in selecting the finest and deserving cases," added Karuma.

KTB head of public relations and corporate communications Wausi Walya said while the country is known for its pristine beaches and wildlife, Kenyan athletes have equally made a tremendous contribution through their exquisite performances.

"We need to reward them for their efforts and role in enriching Kenya's sports tourism. Every time they win in major events, the national anthem is played and heard worldwide," said Walya.

Taa said Kenya staged its best ever show at the Olympics during last year's Rio Games.

"We want to raise the bar high at the gala by slotting in boldness, glamour and edge. Our athletes need to look good not only on track but also how they dress since they are our country's brand," said Taa.

NSSF public relations and communications manager Christopher Khisa advised Kenyan athletes to invest wisely since their competitive life span was short.

"They need to use the money they win from races wisely," said Khisa.

Kenya

University Staff to Go On Strike in a Week Over Pay

Public university lectures and workers have issued a seven day strike notice saying they will go on strike if their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.