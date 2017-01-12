ZANU PF provincial chairpersons and commissariat have condemned vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for dining with expelled party cadres describing the unholy alliance as evidence that his loyalty to President Robert Mugabe and the party was questionable.

This follows the circulation of pictures suggesting an "unholy alliance" between Mnangagwa and cadres expelled or suspended from the former liberation party for disrespecting Mugabe.

Apparently, the pictures have reinvigorated debate that Mnangagwa is scheming to topple Mugabe allegations the VP has constantly refuted.

According to Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson, Samuel Undenge, all the party's chairpersons and commissariat, during a meeting held in Harare on Wednesday, were of the view that the VP erred by meeting expelled party rebels.

He said, ".. as provincial chairpersons and political commissars we notice with concern the practice by some of our senior party leaders who are now and again seen in the company of some elements who were expelled from Zanu PF for gross indiscipline."

"This kind of behaviour (meeting rebels) puts doubt on those leaders' commitment and loyalty to decisions that are made by Zanu PF collectively as party leaders should not be seen to be associating and entertaining people who were expelled from the party for indiscipline which involved disrespect of the party leadership," Undenge told journalists during a press conference.

He added, "As the party's leaders in the provinces, we call upon all party leaders and all party structures to focus and redirect all efforts at uniting the party and prepare it to win the harmonised election coming in 2018. No one in the party should divert the party's focus from this revolutionary goal."

Mugger Crocodile with the rebels

Reportedly the strongest contender to Mugabe's position, Mnangagwa recently made headlines after pictures of him holding a mug inscribed "I am the boss" did rounds on social media. The pictures showed the VP together with controversial businessman Energy Mutodi and Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Rivals told the media that the vice president hosted a Christmas feast which was graced by countless Zanu PF members fired for undermining the authority of Mugabe--a meeting during which the pictures are believed to have been taken.

Those said to have been present at the party include former Home Affairs deputy minister Ziyambi, former Mashonaland West provincial youth chairperson Vengai Musengi former Zanu PF Matabeleland South youth chairman Washington Nkomo, Edmore Samambwa (Midlands), Tawanda Mukodza (Manicaland) and former Zanu PF chairman for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira.

The vice president, following unprecedented attacks on his person by fellow cadres over the treasonous pictures, claimed Mutodi was an imposter at the party who disguised himself as a legislator to gain access.

However, Undenge also took a dig at Mutodi for speaking ill of Mugabe describing him as unqualified to speak for the ruling party.

"Energy Mutodi has no mandate to speak on behalf of Zanu PF nor is he in the leadership structures of the party and therefore he should stop henceforth this habit of denigrating our party leader," said Undenge.

Apart from the provincial chairpersons and commissariat department representation including national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, the Women's and Youth leagues were also present at the Wednesday meeting which was called by Kasukuwere.

Zanu PF has, in the last few years, been struggling to contain succession wars between two factions, Lacoste and G40, said to be led by Mnangagwa and First Lady Grace Mugabe and allies who include Kasukuwere respectively.

While Undenge did not mention Mnangagwa by name it was clear he was attacking Mnangagwa on behalf of the meeting they had held with Kasukuwere.