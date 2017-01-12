11 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Residents Evacuated As Fires Hit Simon's Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Simon's Town residents are being evacuated as fires rage in and around the suburb, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

According to city Disaster Risk Management Officer Mandy Thomas, all city services were responding to the blaze.

She advised residents to go through Cape Point into Simon's Town saying the Main Road in the suburb would soon be closed.

Thomas added that visibility in the area was bad.

"The area is a smoke hazard. Residents with respiratory conditions are urged to stay away."

News24 journalist on the scene, James de Villiers said there was thick grey smoke and ash in the air. He said two helicopters were circling overhead dousing flames.

De Villiers added that fires were now within 30m of homes.

"There was also a sports field that burned. People are trying to evacuate their homes and are blocking their faces as the smoke is thick. There are no injuries that I have seen thus far."

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

South Africa

Local Fuel at Risk of Being Declared Illegal?

Time is running out for government to avoid the oil currently refined in SA from becoming illegal, Stuart Rayner, chair… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.