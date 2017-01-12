South Africa: Residents Evacuated As Fires Hit Simon's Town

Simon's Town residents are being evacuated as fires rage in and around the suburb, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

According to city Disaster Risk Management Officer Mandy Thomas, all city services were responding to the blaze.

She advised residents to go through Cape Point into Simon's Town saying the Main Road in the suburb would soon be closed.

Thomas added that visibility in the area was bad.

"The area is a smoke hazard. Residents with respiratory conditions are urged to stay away."

News24 journalist on the scene, James de Villiers said there was thick grey smoke and ash in the air. He said two helicopters were circling overhead dousing flames.

De Villiers added that fires were now within 30m of homes.

"There was also a sports field that burned. People are trying to evacuate their homes and are blocking their faces as the smoke is thick. There are no injuries that I have seen thus far."

This is a developing story.

Source: News24