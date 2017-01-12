Mauritius: Health Ministry Adopts General Guidelines for Antibiotic Prescription

press release

The Ministry of Health and Quality of Life has adopted General Guidelines for Antibiotic Prescription.

The Guidelines are intended to provide guidance in the proper and judicious use of antibiotic therapy and ensure that antimicrobials are used effectively to treat infections and minimise the spread of resistant organisms. Antimicrobial resistance threatens the effectiveness of successful treatment of infection and is a public health issue.

The Guidelines are also expected to prevent or reduce abuse in prescribing antibiotics by medical professionals and will be disseminated to public hospitals, private health institutions and private medical practitioners.

A Monitoring Mechanism has been set up to ensure compliance with the Guidelines.