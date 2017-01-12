Africa: Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to One-China Policy

Abuja — The Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to One-China policy on Wednesday, saying Nigeria will stay committed to the long-standing friendship and cooperation with China.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said Nigeria would do everything to realize the One-China Policy as well as any effort that would promote the peace and well-being of the People's Republic of China.

A joint statement issued after the press conference noted the One-China policy is at the core of strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognizes that there is only one China in the world, that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the statement said, adding the governments of China and Nigeria have mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On his part, Wang Yi said the government of People's Republic of China appreciated Nigeria's position and the recent measures taken accordingly by Nigeria.

"China reaffirms its commitment to actively develop China-Nigeria strategic partnership across the board," he added.

Wang kicked off his five-nation Africa visit on Friday, visiting Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, the Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

The visit is in keeping with China's long diplomatic tradition of making Africa its first overseas destination each year.

Upon arrival in Nigeria on Wednesday, Wang was received in Abuja by his Nigerian counterpart and the Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi before heading to the presidential palace for a meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.