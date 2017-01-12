12 January 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to One-China Policy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abuja — The Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to One-China policy on Wednesday, saying Nigeria will stay committed to the long-standing friendship and cooperation with China.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said Nigeria would do everything to realize the One-China Policy as well as any effort that would promote the peace and well-being of the People's Republic of China.

A joint statement issued after the press conference noted the One-China policy is at the core of strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognizes that there is only one China in the world, that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the statement said, adding the governments of China and Nigeria have mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On his part, Wang Yi said the government of People's Republic of China appreciated Nigeria's position and the recent measures taken accordingly by Nigeria.

"China reaffirms its commitment to actively develop China-Nigeria strategic partnership across the board," he added.

Wang kicked off his five-nation Africa visit on Friday, visiting Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, the Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

The visit is in keeping with China's long diplomatic tradition of making Africa its first overseas destination each year.

Upon arrival in Nigeria on Wednesday, Wang was received in Abuja by his Nigerian counterpart and the Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi before heading to the presidential palace for a meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Africa

Nigeria Closes Taiwan Office in Abuja

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said it has ordered to shut down Taiwan's office in Abuja, the nation's capital,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.