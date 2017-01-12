A private plane crashed in southern Zimbabwe on Monday while transporting gold worth nearly a million dollars.

An official with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, James Danga confirmed the incident.

The plane crashed in the Bubi district of Matabeleland North Province. It carried at least 22kg of gold .

Although Danga confirmed the accident, he would not divulge further details, citing security issues.

"The private jet which had two people crashed at around 14:00 in Kennilworth in Bubi district and the two people escaped with minor injuries. The plane was carrying 22kgs of gold," said Danga.

The identities of the two people were yet to established, he said, adding that more details would be availed once ready.

"The private jet is believed to belong to Central Air Traffic Services and it crashed this Monday afternoon," said Danga.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment.

News24 could not establish the origin of the plane and its intended destination.

Zimbabwe has vast gold deposits, although some critics have in the past claimed that the country's resources were being "illegally externalised".

Mines minister Walter Chidhakwa was not immediately available for comment.