12 January 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: Congolese President Appreciates China's Support for Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wang Songyu/Xinhua
Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

Republic of Congo' President Denis Sassou Nguesso said Tuesday that his country appreciates China's support for his country's development.

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Sassou Nguesso said that he wishes success for all the Chinese invested projects in Congo.

Sassou Nguesso noted that his country firmly supports China's legitimate positions with regard to issues concerning its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Taiwan and the South China Sea.

He expressed the hope and belief that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will continue to make progress on the road of development.

Wang said that China and Congo are sincere friends and reliable partners that enjoy mutual understanding and mutual support and that all-round cooperation between the two countries has been deepening in recent years.

China hopes that the two countries could translate mutual political trust into motivation for mutually beneficial cooperation, turn Congo's advantages in resources into real economic achievements, and fully implement the strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries, Wang said.

Congo-Brazzaville

China Would Help Congo Build Special Economic Zone - Chinese FM

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that China would help the Republic of Congo build a special… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.